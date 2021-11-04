Justice makes president of Flamengo defendant for fraudulent management

Judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, of the 10th Federal Court of Brasília, made the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, and four other people defendants for the crime of fraudulent management.

Barros Viana accepted the complaint of the Federal Public Ministry, which claims that the five acted in a financial operation that would have caused losses of R$ 100 million to pension funds of employees of state-owned companies.

In addition to Landin, Demian Fiocca, Geoffrey David Cleaver, Gustavo Henrique Lins Peixoto and Nelson José Gutti Guimarães became defendants.

The complaint stemmed from an investigation that was part of the former Operation Greenfield, by the Federal District Attorney’s Office, which found millionaire losses to pension funds.

The five were managers of the Fundo de Investimento em Participações Brasil Petróleo 1, which raised funds from Funcef, Caixa’s pension fund, Petros (from Petrobras) and Previ (from Banco do Brasil).

At the time of the facts, between 2011 and 2016, Landim worked at Mare Investimentos, which was one of those responsible for managing the FIP

“The MPF brings a long and descriptive denunciation. In summary, it alleges that the accused committed acts of fraudulent management of a similar financial institution when investing the resources of FIP Brasil Petróleo 1 in the American company DEEPFLEX INC. This act would violate the fund’s regulations, the rules of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and the due diligence duties of third-party capital managers”, wrote the judge.

The judge allowed a period of 10 days for the defendants to present an answer to the accusation, and allege everything that interests the respective defenses, offer documents and justifications, specify the required evidence and list witnesses.

