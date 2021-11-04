Kristen Stewart says she was advised not to come out in order to work at Marvel

The actress Kristen Stewart, movie star spencer, commented on his sexual orientation and confessed that he received advice not to declare himself gay and get in the way of getting bigger jobs.

According to Omelet, in an interview given to Howard Stern, Kristen revealed that the film industry still has a lot of prejudice, but that it never hurt.

“I think some people have gone into hiding over the years and it’s so clear it’s uncomfortable,” he said.

The actress, who is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, also said she received advice not to come out and thus be able to act in a Marvel movie.

“I don’t like acting in franchises, so it was really weird to be told that to me, but it never stopped me from getting any roles, at least not the ones I wanted,” he revealed.

Learn more about Spencer

The Dramatic Genre Film spencer, which opens on the 11th in cinemas in Brazil, will show the story of Princess and Wales, Diana, during the Christmas holidays with the real family. The feature was highly acclaimed in the International Film Festival in Venice.

Kristen had already shared that she prepared intensely to live the princess, with classes on the posture and customs of the British royal family and that she watched the series The Crown to further understand the plot.

“I feel really lucky to have The Crown because I have emotionally invested in people who feel real to me. I know they are real people and there is a lot of material to remember and reinforce that, but I feel emotionally connected to these characters”, she says.

the synopsis of spencer reports: “December 1991. The marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales cooled off long ago. Although there are many rumors of divorce cases, peace has been ordered for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There is a lot of food and drink, ritual and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be very different.”

The star, who was also a big hit in the saga Twilight, said that she watches The Crown every day before bed and that made her create a feeling for the people in the family. According to Kristen, she knows the differences between the series and the movie and that it doesn’t get in the way of acting and knows how to build the necessary connections.

Next season of The Crown

The 5th season of the Netflix series, which won the award for 2021 Emmy Awards, also debuts this November in streaming.