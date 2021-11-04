Laboratory accused of errors during tests of Pfizer vaccine – News

A third-party company made several mistakes in conducting a small part of the clinical trials of Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine, according to an article published by the BMJ (British Medical Journal), which quotes a former employee.

Texas-based clinical testing company Ventavia, hired by Pfizer last year to assess the effectiveness of its vaccine, “falsified data” and “has not tracked any side effects,” according to the article, published on Tuesday.

Ventavia played a small role in testing the vaccine, developed by Pfizer in conjunction with German company BioNTech.

The third-party company tested about 1,000 people – worldwide, the vaccine was tested on about 44,000 people.

These tests, which showed especially high efficacy, led to the approval of the vaccine in the United States and European Union countries, for example.

The main source for the BMJ article is a former Ventavia employee, Brook Jackson, who worked at the company for two weeks while testing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and then was fired.