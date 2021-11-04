League of Legends has more active players than all games on Steam

In addition to the derivative games, a new series in partnership with Netflix is ​​coming

THE Riot Games announced in last monday, 1, through twitter, what League of Legends and derived games hit the mark of 180 million monthly players. The number is significantly larger that the 120 million players gives steam, registered in 2020.

In response to the PC Gamer website, Riot says “This includes League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and Fight for the Golden Spatula (licensed in China)“. That is, it seems, the approximately 14 million monthly Valorant players do not enter this account.

The MOBA launched in 2009 for the Riot currently has 6 derivative games. Being them: Valorant, TeamFight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, CONV/RGENCE and Ruined King. in addition to the traditional LoL, other games in the series already have competitive scenarios, like Valorant and Teamight Tactics.

Recently, the Riot Games announced a new launcher for PC that should centralize all company games. Also, the new client must bring information about games, as well as News and Events. Apparently, the company’s expansion into new games should continue.



Other news

THE developer also announced on the last day 1st O RiotX Arcane which, according to the company, is a “celebration of many things, including the release of Arcane, the games and the moments that bring us together“. The event will be divided into 3 parts.

First, there will be “LoL Worlds Final and Arcane Premiere Super Weekend“, in day November 6th, which mark the series of matches in between EDG and DWG KIA, which will define the competitive world champion in League of Legends. Besides the series premiere arcane, From game creators and released by Netflix.

The second step is called “Days of Progress“which happens between days November 7th and 13th. THE Riot promise disseminate more content through the company’s games. And finally, the “Nights at Subferia“, which will be an event held in person and online what will happen from the days November 14th to 20th.

Yesterday, 2, the Riot Games announced a partnership with PUGB MOBILE in which several inspired content on the Serie arcane at the mobile game, like weapons, characters and equipments.



For more information about RiotX Arcane, visit the official website of the big event. League of Legends is available for PC.

Via: Game Rant Source: PC Gamer, Riot Games