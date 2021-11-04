Learn the route of the Coca Cola Christmas Caravan in PG | The net

Portal aRede brings firsthand the streets that the brand’s illuminated and decorated trucks will pass this Wednesday night

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume, brings to Ponta Grossa the lighted caravan that will travel through the city’s streets this Wednesday (3rd). In partnership with Coca-Cola Brazil, the ‘Christmas A Magic Happens’ will rescue the Christmas tradition and reinforce what really matters in human relationships.

The trucks will start the caravan on Avenida Carlos Cavalcanti, pass by Avenida Bispo Dom Geraldo Pellanda, return to Carlos Cavalcanti, Comendador Miró to Balduino Taques. Afterwards, the caravan goes to some neighborhoods, passing through Chapada, close to the Vitor Supermarket, Núcleo Santa Paula, Colônia Dona Luiza and Oficinas, returning to the center along Avenida Visconde de Mauá, Rua Jacob Holzmann. The route ends in the center towards Avenida Carlos Cavalcanti where the Caravan will end.

Leading the entire journey, two women lead the caravans, personalizing the female presence in the company. They will be on the ride of Actros trucks, Mercedes-Benz brand, recognized for using the most advanced digital technologies and having connected security system, which will bring the magic of Christmas to the public in cities.