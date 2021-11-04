Leipzig coach gets angry at referee in draw with PSG

Jess Marsch, coach of RB Leipzig, left the draw with PSG irritated yesterday (3). The coach criticized the referee of the game and said he saw the Swede Andreas Ekberg dazzled by the cast of PSG, leaving even for Neymar.

“At many times, it seemed that the referee wanted an autograph from Neymar when he showed him a yellow card. I know that PSG has a lot of stars, but let us have a normal game where the decisions are fair,” Marsch declared at a press conference after the match. Leipzig started well, but ended up giving up the tie and ended with the score 2-2 with PSG.

With no chance of qualifying for the next stage of the Champions League, the coach vented and said he was harmed by being ahead of a smaller team.

“I’m used to seeing big clubs being respected by referees, to the detriment of small ones. It was great to have Neymar, Di Maria and Mbappé in Leipzig … But we wanted to have a normal game where everyone can say it was fair,” he added .

Despite having eliminated Leipzig, PSG still struggles to convince. With the tie, the team won just one point and is second in group A of the Champions League, with 67% success. The next game is scheduled for November 24, against Manchester City.