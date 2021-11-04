Lira pressures PSB and PDT to vote in favor of the PEC of the court orders

With the resistance of the PT to vote in favor of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatório, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), pressures the deputies of the PSB and the PDT to change their position and support the government’s bet to make room in the Budget for Auxílio Brasil, the supercharged successor of Bolsa Família.

According to the report, the MDB remains firmly in the position against the PEC. The PSDB is still divided. The PT bench, the second largest in the Chamber of Deputies, closed the question on Wednesday, 3, against the text. The decision was taken at a meeting between party members.

To make room for R$91.6 billion in the 2022 Budget, the government and Congress agreed to change the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenses to inflation, and the creation of a limit for the payment of court orders, judicial debts that can no longer be questioned by the Union.

The limit on court orders would result in the postponement of a series of transfers, including around R$ 16 billion to States that have funds to receive from Fundef, the former basic education fund. For the opposition, the non-payment of these debts, especially from Fundef, would represent a “default” and, in the case of the fund’s values, would harm teaching professors.

The PT has 53 deputies in the Chamber. “The closing of the issue unifies the entire bench. It is a political force”, says the leader of the party in the Chamber, Bohn Gass (RS). According to him, it is not about being against social policies, but rather to avoid defaulting on legal debts. “Our position is in favor of aid, they are destroying it for electoral reasons,” he says.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR), said earlier that the government is working to get the necessary votes to approve the PEC of the precatório still today in the plenary of the House. According to him, the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), is working on changes to the text to increase acceptance of the proposal.

Lira promises to change the wording of the PEC, but lawmakers have called attention to the fact that the House’s regulations are clear in not allowing the presentation of an amendment in the plenary (that is, at the time of voting).

One of the points under negotiation is the slicing up of the payment of the precatório that the Union owes the States by Fundef, a basic education fund that was in force until 2006. As shown by the Estadão/Broadcast, congressional leaders sew an agreement to foresee the payment of 40% about R$16 billion of these debts still in 2022, but outside the spending ceiling. In 2023, 30% would be paid, leaving another 30% for 2024. Another possible arrangement would be to pay 60% in 2022 and 40% in 2023.

“Some are asking for the Fundef to be paid in installments. In this direction, we think we will have a good number of votes,” stated Barros as he left a meeting with leaders at Lira’s official residence. He didn’t want to risk how many additional votes the change would bring, saying only that it would be “a sufficient number” for approval. The PEC requires the support of 308 deputies in two rounds of voting.

Also at the end of the meeting, deputy Sanderson (PSL-RS) stated that the votes of PDT and PSB are coveted by the governing base. “This (slicing up of Fundef precatories) is something that is being considered, and with that we would bring parties that were against and now would be favorable. For example, PDT and PSB,” he said.

