Liverpool and Arsenal could fight ‘war’ over striker who lost space to Vini Jr. at Real Madrid

Asensio lost space at Real Madrid due to injuries and the great stage of Vini Jr. Now, he has entered the sights of Liverpool and Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail

the phenomenal stage of Vinicius Junior at the Real Madrid caused some attack options to lose space. And one of them is Marco Asensio.

Before starting, the Spaniard, who lived with a sequence of injuries, has only participated in 11 games of the merengue clubs this season, three of which only as a starter.

And the loss of space added to the injuries can do Asensio from the Santiago Bernabéu. And there are two rivals in England who are already watching the attacker closely: Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Daily Mail, you gunners and the Reds are the two top clubs appointed and could wage a ‘war’ for the 25-year-old.

Other clubs that are also identified as interested in Asensio are youth and Borussia Dortmund, but on a lower plane than the English.

Asensio celebrates his goal against Valencia JAVIER SORIAN/AFP via Getty Images

revealed by Majorca, Asensio arrived at Real Madrid in the 2014-15 season. Quickly, it was lent to the spanish, but after highlighting the Barcelona team, he returned to the Santiago Bernabéu.

In all, there are 204 games played with the white shirt of the Spanish capital and 40 goals scored. Furthermore, they are 10 titles won.