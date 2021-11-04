Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid; see how it went

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 today, at Anfield, and sent the classification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Absolute leader of group B, Klopp’s men got their place in the next stage with two rounds to go before the end of the group stage. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané hit the net.

With the result, Liverpool continues with 100% success in the initial phase, in total there were four games and four victories, which isolates them in the lead of the group with 12 points. Atlético are in third place, with four points, one less than Porto, in second place.

The Reds return to the pitch on Sunday (7) against West Ham, for the English Championship. Atletico Madrid will visit Valencia on the same day for the Spanish Championship.

overwhelming start

Liverpool started by imposing the rhythm of the game. It didn’t take long for the owners of the house to open the scoreboard. With a beautiful cross as measured by Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota made the first in the 12th minute.

In the 20th minute, Mané took advantage of a shot by Arnold and submitted without a chance for goalkeeper Oblak, leaving Liverpool in a very comfortable situation in the initial 45.

Athletic with one less

Atletico Madrid’s situation became even more complicated at 35 of the first half, when defender Felipe was sent off after a strong foul in Mané. In the bid in question, Luís Suárez received the yellow card for complaint.

Reds pressure

Liverpool increased the score after 4 minutes into the second half, but the goal was disallowed after analysis by the VAR. Forward Diogo Jota was in an irregular position when he scored.

Atlético went through the same situation minutes later. The ‘Lei do Ex’ was almost enforced with Luís Suárez, but the video referee annulled the goal also for offside.

training pace

With the result set in the first half, Liverpool took advantage on the scoreboard and on the field, kept the game rhythm and got three easy points.