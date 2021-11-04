Liverpool walks, beats Atlético de Madrid with ex-Corinthians expelled and already ranks 1st

In an electrifying duel at Anfield, Reds maintained 100% success in Champions
O Liverpool did her homework this Wednesday and won the Madrid’s athletic easily by 2-0, at Anfield, in the duel valid for the fourth round of group B of the Champions League.
Liverpool matches in the Premier League and Atlético de Madrid by Laliga have transmission by ESPN on Star+.
Diogo Jota and Mané, at 13 and 21 minutes into the game, respectively, scored the goals for the Reds.
Despite the result, the 2-0 was “cheap” for the Spaniards, who even in 11 against 11 did not bother Jurgen Klopp’s team.
There were no fewer than 19 shots on goal by Liverpool against just 5 by Diego Simeone’s team.
Championship status
O Liverpool remains at the top of the group, with 12 points in total and 100% of performance maintained. The Reds still guarantee the classification and the first position of the bracket two rounds in advance.
Atletico Madrid is in 4 points and drops to third place in the bracket.
Felipe expelled
The situation was no longer good for Atlético de Madrid, who were trailing 2-0. Felipe, ex-Corinthians, was sent off in the 36th minute of the first half.
The referee gave a direct red card for the defender’s fault on Mané, interrupting a counterattack, something that seemed exaggerated in the eyes of many, as it was not a violent infraction.
upcoming games
Liverpool returns to play on Sunday, at the Olympic Stadium in London, at 13:30 (Brasilia), against West Ham, for the Premier League.
Atlético de Madrid travels to Mestalla to face Valencia, at 12:30 pm (Brasília), by LaLiga.
Both matches are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.
Datasheet
Liverpool 2 x 0 Atletico Madrid
GOALS: Jota and Mané (LIV);
MADRID’S ATHLETIC: Oblak; Felipe, Giménez and Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke (Matheus Cunha), Correa (Serrano) and Carrasco (Vrsaljko); Suárez (Herrera) and João Félix (Lodi). Technician: Diego Simeone
LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Henderson, Chamberlain (Minamino) and Fabinho (Thiago); Mané (Firmino and Origi), Jota, Salah Technician: Jurgen Klopp