LoL: Patch 11.22 Brings Changes to 12 Champions, Arcane Skins and More | lol

THE Riot Games revealed, on Tuesday, the full 11.22 notes patch of the League of Legends . The update arrives with news about the end of the ranked season, the rewards that will be distributed, the RiotX Arcane commemorative event, change in 12 champions and new skins for Blitzcrank, Jayce and VI.

RiotX Arcane and end of season

Unveiled this Monday, RiotX Arcane will feature events across all Riot titles, especially in LoL. The upcoming event at Summoner’s Rift will be called “Dive into Arcane”, which will bring themed details from the animated series to the map, free skins inspired by the series and two new interactive experiences.

The ranks and season will end at 23:59 on the last day of the 11.22 update. Rewards will be distributed until December 16th, during update 11.23, except in China, which will only receive rewards in update 11.24.

Serious: passive: new fate: 20% additional boo

Twisted advance: base damage: 60/85/110/135/160

Cure: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% PdH)

If hitting a wall the advance range is now extended by 50 units when crossing a wall.

Distance traveled and damage dealt is now based on exact channeling timing instead of every 0.25sec.

Targets are now pushed immediately upon contacting the VI.

Service and dunk: air throw duration: 1.4s

Consistency: Both the target’s air throw and Vi’s blocking of actions during ult animation now have consistent durations and no longer vary between casts.

Buried: Vi ult’s air throw now takes effect when she is within 300 units of the primary target and does not vary by more than 0 – 300 based on 0.25 sec intervals.

Get Out of the Front: Targets close to Vi’s ult path are now pushed back immediately upon contacting her.

The only change in the items was in the Hemodrainary. The item has already undergone changes in the previous update, but the weaknesses have gone beyond the limits. Life will increase from 400 to 450 and universal vampirism has increased from 8% to 10%. The Incessant Hunger (item of the champion Ornn) increased life from 550 to 600 and vampirism from 13% to 15%.

New skins from Arcane, League of Legends animated series in partnership with Netflix, and Blitzcrank’s Victorious costume will arrive in the game on different dates. The Jayce Arcane skin will arrive on November 8th, already wearing VI’s costume only on November 15th. The Blitz cosmetic will be available to anyone who is eligible to receive season-ending rewards. See the photos below:

