LoL: Sivir, Soraka, Annie and more get Kawaii Café skins

by

Riot Games will bring a new line of skins to the LoL: Kawaii Café, which will arrive initially for some game champions like Annie, Bardo, Sivir, Soraka, Vladimir and Gwen.

See the preview of these skins in the video below, published by Riot on the official Twitter of League of Legends.

The skins will be available on PBE for players to test before officially joining the official server.

See how the splash arts are in the images below. Starting with Soraka and Sivir.

LoL Kawaii Café Soraka Sivir
Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

Gwen Kawaii Café below.

LoL Kawaii Café Gwen
Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

Bard Kawaii Café next.

LoL Kawaii Café Bardo
Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

Annie Kawaii Café next.

LoL Kawaii Cafe Annie
Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

And, to close, Vladimir Kawaii Café.

LoL Kawaii Café Vladimir
Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

