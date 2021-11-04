LoL: Sivir, Soraka, Annie and more get Kawaii Café skins

Riot Games will bring a new line of skins to the LoL: Kawaii Café, which will arrive initially for some game champions like Annie, Bardo, Sivir, Soraka, Vladimir and Gwen.

See the preview of these skins in the video below, published by Riot on the official Twitter of League of Legends.

Continue after advertising Coming with PBE Preview: Kwaii Café skins and #Arcane ☕Annie Kawaii Café pic.twitter.com/WCqipCP4fP — League of Legends Brazil #RiotXArcane (@LoLegendsBR) November 2, 2021

The skins will be available on PBE for players to test before officially joining the official server.

See how the splash arts are in the images below. Starting with Soraka and Sivir.

Gwen Kawaii Café below.

Bard Kawaii Café next.

Annie Kawaii Café next.

And, to close, Vladimir Kawaii Café.

Recently, Riot Games unveiled a series of skins based on Arcane, the series that will officially arrive on Netflix. Find out how to win some of them for free right here at Mais Esports.