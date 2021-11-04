Luan Santana confirms dating and model profile falls on Instagram

Izabela Cunha’s profile is no longer available on Instagram after singer Luan Santana took over the relationship with the model in a publication.

The account was private and had 1,800 followers. The model, who has already worked abroad, was marked in the post made by the 30-year-old artist, but her name was removed after the fall.

The fact was also noticed by Luan Santana’s fans on social networks. “Was it knocked down?” asked one of them. “He didn’t even take over and he already had to drop the account,” said another in the sequence.

have already overturned the urge of luan santana’s new girlfriend?? — read him. (@dramaqueeing) November 3, 2021

Luan barely took over the relationship and his girlfriend had to deactivate the urges, God forbid I’m famous and a bunch of clueless even want to rule my relationship — Ge De Arrascaeta ??? (@Geianee) November 3, 2021

Even Instagram couldn’t stand Luan Santana posting a photo with his new girlfriend — OUTSIDE SSR (@alinespcorrea) November 3, 2021

Recently, Luan assumed that he was dating in participation in the program “Altas Horas”, but did not reveal the identity of his partner.

According to the Extra newspaper, the couple was photographed in August during a dinner in São Paulo. They were also seen together at a mall in the city in February this year, but never spoke about their relationship.

In contact with splash, Instagram reinforces that it cannot take a position before Izabela Cunha reports that the fall did not happen intentionally.