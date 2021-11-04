Lula leads presidential race, but stops growing, shows XP/Ipespe poll | Brazil and Politics

O former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead the dispute to Planalto Palace next year, second XP/Ipespe research released this Wednesday. But the survey shows that the petista stopped growing. In the spontaneous scenario, the intention to vote for Lula fluctuated from 30% to 31%, from September to October, and, in the stimulated one, went from 43% to 42%. The evolution of president Jair Bolsonaro , went from 23% to 24% in spontaneous lifting and remained at 28% in stimulated.

Read too:

– See the 10 most recommended stocks to buy in November

In the spontaneous response about his candidate for Planalto, Lula led last month’s survey with 31%, against 24% of Bolsonaro, 3% of Ciro Gomes (PDT), 2% of the former minister and former judge of Lava-Jato Sergio Moro. João Doria, which disputes the PSDB’s nomination for the presidential contest with the state governor Eduardo Leite, received 1%, while his partisan competitor did not score. The presenter also did not score José Luiz Datena, which is exchanging the PSL for the PSD, while former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta took 1%.

In the stimulated response, Lula is also ahead, with 42% in the scenario that includes João Doria (4%) and 41% that includes Eduardo Leite (3%). In the scenario with the governor of São Paulo, Bolsonaro received 28% of the responses, Ciro Gomes, 11%, the former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, 3%, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM), 2%.

In the second scenario, Bolsonaro took 25%, Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 9%, Sergio Moro – who should join Podemos on the next 10th -, received 8%, Mandetta, 3%, Datena took 3%, Eduardo Milk, another 3%, Pacheco 2%, and the senator Simone Tebet (MDB), 1%. Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) did not score.

In an eventual runoff, Lula wins all candidates with a percentage of around 50%.

Ahead of Bolsonaro, the PT member gets 50% of the vote, followed by 32% of the current president. If the dispute were with Moro, Lula would receive 52% against 34% of the former judge. With Ciro Gomes, the PT would have a marginally lower percentage, 49% compared to 29% for the pedetista. Before João Doria, the dispute would end at 51% to 27%. With Eduardo Leite, the result would be 50% to 28%.

The survey also simulated a second round between Ciro Gomes and Bolsonaro, and the first would win by 44% to 34%. Between Doria and Bolsonaro, the governor of São Paulo would take the presidency with 40% to 35%, while Leite would win by a smaller margin, from 37% to 34%.

The economic agenda is the main topic to be addressed by the next president, according to 44% of the answers collected by XP/Ipespe, with special attention to inflation and the cost of living (18%).

Another highlight of the research is that the fear of the coronavirus is decreasing. Of the respondents, the total of those who lost their fear rose from 30% to 35%, while those who are a little afraid remained at 41%. Among those very afraid, the percentage dropped from 28% to 23%.

The survey found that 19% of respondents said they were left, the same percentage registered in June this year, and 5% center-left (7% in June). Another 29% said they were from the right (27% in June), and 6% from the centre-right, one point less than in June.

The survey was carried out from October 25th to 28th, with 1,000 respondents aged 16 or over, in all regions of the country. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95.5%.

Content originally published by Valor PRO, the real-time news service of Economic value