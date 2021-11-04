Lula leads the presidential race and has an advantage of up to 16 points over Bolsonaro, says Ipespe

SAO PAULO – With little less than a year to go before the elections, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) maintain a wide advantage over other possible candidates for the Palácio do Planalto in 2022. That’s what shows the new round of the Ipespe survey, commissioned by XP Investimentos, released this Wednesday (3).

The survey, carried out between October 25 and 28, shows that Lula reached 31% of voting intentions in the spontaneous scenario (when the voter nominates his candidate without names being presented by the interviewer) – positive oscillation of 1 percentage point in compared to September. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, maintained the second position, going from 23% to 24%.

With the move, the two maintain a 21-point advantage over other names cited by voters – which, combined with other information presented by the poll, may indicate a narrower space for a “third way” candidacy.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), former governor of Ceará, received 3% of spontaneous mentions. Next, ex-federal judge Sergio Moro (no party) appeared, who should join Podemos next week, with 2%.

Just behind, come the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) – each with 1% of voting intentions. The four names would technically be tied, considering the maximum margin of error, 3.2 percentage points.

Usually, when closer to the election, the spontaneous scenario points to greater crystallization of support for candidates. But, given the distance of the first round and the lack of knowledge about who will actually be the candidate, the data should be viewed with caution.

The Ipespe survey included 1,000 telephone interviews carried out by operators with voters across the country in a sample proportional to the national population. The confidence interval is 95.5%, which means that if the questionnaire were applied more than once in the same period and under the same conditions, this would be the probability of the result being repeated within the maximum margin of error, established by 3.2 percentage points up or down.

Two simulated first-round simulations were carried out (when possible names of candidates are presented to the voter). In the first of them, Lula appears with 42% of voting intentions (1 pp less than in September), while Bolsonaro has 28% (the same level as in the last poll).

Ciro Gomes maintains 11%, followed by Doria, with 4%, and Mandetta, with 3%. The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has 2% of voting intentions. Whites, nulls and undecided make up 10% of respondents.

Two months ago, this simulation considered Sergio Moro’s eventual candidacy and did not present the figure of Pacheco. With the removal of the former judge, Bolsonaro was the one who showed the biggest jump: from 24% to 28%. But Doria also grew 2 pp from her standard. Both movements may suggest voter migration.

Moro had 9% of voting intentions when he was removed from the simulation. He even received the support of 18% of the electorate in April 2020, when he left the Ministry of Justice of the Bolsonaro government, alleging alleged interference by the president in the Federal Police.

In an alternative scenario, Doria is replaced by Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of Rio Grande do Sul, and the candidacies of Sergio Moro, senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and the presenter are added Luiz Datena (PSL) television broadcaster.

In this case, Lula leads with 41% of voting intentions – 16 points more than Bolsonaro. In the second platoon, Ciro Gomes appears with 9%, followed by Moro, with 8%. Mandetta has 3%, the same percentage as Datena and Eduardo Leite. Rodrigo Pacheco counts as the support of 2% of respondents and is followed by Simone Tebet, with 1%. White, null and undecided add up to 5%.

second shift

Eight run-off simulations were performed. Former President Lula appears in five of them, overcoming his opponents with an advantage greater than the limit of the margin of error. Against Bolsonaro, the difference is 18 points. The two spent 8 months technically tied, but as of June Lula took the lead in the dispute.

Against Moro, Lula appears with 52% of voting intentions, against 34% of the former judge. Five months ago, the difference was 3 pp, which was a technical tie. Moro came to lead the dispute with an advantage greater than the margin of error in three polls carried out last year.

Lula would also defeat Ciro Gomes (49% to 29%), Eduardo Leite (50% to 22%) and João Doria (51% to 23%). In all cases, the advantage exceeds 15 percentage points.

In addition to the scenario against Lula, Bolsonaro’s name is tested against three potential opponents. The president appears numerically behind in all simulations – including against Doria (35% to 40%) and Leite (34% to 37%), in which two months ago he had a slightly higher score, although in a situation of technical tie.

Bolsonaro would be defeated by Ciro Gomes in the second round. The October edition of the survey shows the pedetista with 44% of voting intentions – 10 pp more than the current president. Four months ago, the difference was 4 points, which meant a technical tie.

Ipespe also heard voters about the rejection of Lula and Bolsonaro. Today, 46% say they would not vote for the PT member at all and 61% say the same about the current president. In the opposite sense, 38% say they would definitely vote for Lula and 15% say they could vote for him. In the case of Bolsonaro, they are 24% and 11%, respectively.

As for voters’ wishes for the next president, 56% say they prefer a president who totally changes the way the country is being run. Only 14% want continuity, and 25% say they prefer “a little” change.

Among the topics considered the most important to be dealt with by the next president, inflation and the cost of living appear in the first position, with 18% of the mentions, ahead even of health, with 15%. Added to other items (unemployment, hunger, poverty and wages), the concern with the economic agenda reaches 44%.

The survey also shows that 50% of respondents say they are “very interested” in the 2022 presidential elections. Another 15% claim to maintain “some interest” in the election. Only 16% are not interested.

According to the survey, 44% of respondents say they have already decided who to vote for president in October of next year, while 19% say they will decide after the latest debates, 4% a few days before the election and 10% on the date to go to the polls.

Receive the Power Barometer and have exclusive access to the expectations of the country’s leading political risk analysts

Related