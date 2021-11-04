Lusa comes out ahead, but suffers an upset and is eliminated from the Copa Paulista

Portuguesa had the advantage for having won the match by 2-1 and still came out ahead of Botafogo this Wednesday (3), in Ribeirão Preto. However, the team was lost after that and took the turn in the first half. After the break, with a tighter confrontation, the home team still scored the third to declare victory by 3-1 and guarantee themselves in the final of the Copa Paulista.

The elimination ends Rubro-Verde’s chances of playing in a national competition in 2022. Next year, the club will have to be content only with the disputes of the Serie A2 of Paulista and Copa Paulista.

Tricolor’s opponent in the final of the Copa Paulista will be São Bernardo, which beat São Caetano last Tuesday (2). ABC’s team still has the advantage and will play the back match of the decision in their stadium, 1º de Maio.

THE GAME

The first half of the match was very open. In the 15th minute, Lucas Douglas made a beautiful play on the left, which even had a pen, and crossed into the area. The home team’s defense made a bad move and the ball stayed with Cesinha, who, almost on the line in the penalty area, made a great effort and hit the goal firmly.

However, the Tricolor turned the game around in just seven minutes. At 25, Dudu passed as he wanted through the left side of Lusa and reached the bottom line, when he crossed in the area. Bruno Michel dominated badly, but he still stayed with her and managed to put a touch on Thomazella’s departure to make everything the same.

Soon after, before the timer turned 32, Rafael Tavares took advantage of a huge mistake by Rubro-Verde in midfield. The player advanced freely through the right sector of the red-green and Bruno Michel made the pivot, returning the measure to him, which he ordered to decree the turn.

SECOND TIME

After finishing the first stage below the opponent, Portuguesa managed to get ready in the dressing room and started the second stage a little better. The team circled the opponent’s area, however, it did not pose any danger to goalkeeper Igor.

Tiredness increased a lot in both teams. In addition, with the decision of the spot going to the penalty shootout, both teams dared less, but the visitors followed a little better. Who was out of line was striker Lucas Douglas, who missed everything he tried in the second half.

Lusa accepted a dominance of Botafogo, who exchanged many passes in the middle, while Rubro-Verde only moved away – and very badly – ​​the ball. Until, at 32 minutes, Bruno Michel took a risk from a distance and had a detour in the middle of the way to deceive the goalkeeper Thomazella and make the third.

At 35, Lucas Douglas still had one last chance to redeem himself and headed alone into the area, but missed the goal. Afterwards, he gave the place to Miguel Augusto. Coach Alex Alves, who had already placed Serafim in Cezinha’s spot, spent his last stop at 39 to put the team forward, taking Marzagão to join Felipe Souza.

Without creativity, Lusa bet on plays by the top in the last finals, however, it was ineffective and was eliminated from the tournament.

Datasheet

BOTAFOGO 3 x 1 PORTUGUESE

Date: 11/03/2021

Local: Santa Cruz Stadium, in Ribeirão Preto (SP);

Hour: 19h (from Brasília);

Referee: Vinicius Furlan (SP);

Assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho (SP) and Mauro André de Freitas (SP);

Fourth referee: Pablo Rodrigo Soares de Oliveira (SP);

VAR: Thiago Luís Scarascati (SP).

Goals: Cesinha, at 15th of the first half for Portuguesa; Bruno Michel, at 25′ of the first and at 32′ of the second and Rafael Taveres, at 31′ of the first half for Botafogo.

Portuguese: Thomazella, Lenon, Willian Magrão, Sacoman and Julinho; Marzagão (Felipe Souza), Tauã and Léo Castro; Lucas Douglas (Miguel Augusto), Caio Mancha and Cesinha (Matheus Serafim). Technician: Alex Alves.

Botafogo: Igor, Rodrigo, Gabriel Tocantins (Fabão), Diego Guerra and Martineli; Victor Bolt, Emerson (John John), Bruno Michel (Marlon) and Rafael Tavares (Caetano); Dudu and Hélio Paraíba (Rafael Marques). Technician: Samuel Dias.