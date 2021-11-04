Madagascar is first victim of famine linked to global warming

Man-made global warming is the cause of the famine that affects Madagascar, the first of its kind, but not the last, warned a World Food Program (WFP) official on Tuesday (2). Information is from R7.

hunger linked to global warming

Aduino Mangoni, deputy director of the WFP in Madagascar, highlighted by videoconference, during a meeting of the United Nations in Geneva, that 30,000 people are suffering from hunger in the southern half of the island – affected by an unprecedented drought in 40 years – and more 1.3 million suffer from acute malnutrition.

According to him, it is the first famine caused by global warming due to human activities. It is also “the only climate-change-related famine on Earth,” he insisted, noting that those affecting Yemen, South Sudan and the Ethiopian region of Tigre today are caused by conflict.

“The situation is very worrying,” he said, describing children “who only have skin on their bones” he met at a nutrition center during a recent trip to the worst-affected region.

The next harvest will only take six months and the situation will worsen until then, he warned, noting that 500,000 children are already suffering from malnutrition, 110,000 of them severely or acutely and are one step away from death.

WFP needs $69 million to launch the necessary assistance in the next six months.

