man breaks into house, kills ex and her son; and kill yourself in Rio

posted on 11/03/2021 2:21 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 2:22 PM



(credit: social networks/reproduction)

Three people ended up dead this Tuesday (2/11), after a man, disagreeing with the end of the relationship, broke into the house of his ex-girlfriend and shot her and her two children with a firearm. The case took place in Barros Filho, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Geilza da Silva Alves, 41, died instantly. The man who fired the shots, Carlos Henrique dos Santos Baptista, killed himself soon after shooting, according to an investigation by the Civil Police.

Geilza’s two sons were also shot. Alan Alves de Azevedo, 27, did not resist his injuries. His brother, Marcos Vinicius, 23, managed to escape through the window at the time of the shooting. He was shot twice in the leg and recovers.

Through social networks, he said he is fine and confirmed that the one who fired the shots that hit the family was his mother’s ex-boyfriend. “I’m recording this video just to say I’m fine. It was just a few stitches in the head and a slight injury and two shots in the leg. But I was well treated at the two hospitals I went to. Just to complement… There have been some lies. It wasn’t my father who caused this. It was Carlos, my mother’s ex-boyfriend,” he said.

According to the Civil Police, the investigation was carried out on the spot and witnesses are being heard to clarify the case.