Man kills ex-boyfriend of daughter who sold her to sex trafficking

Eisenman and his daughter – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

A man found out that his daughter had been sold to sex trafficking by her ex-boyfriend

He himself faced the bandits and recovered the teenager

A month later, he confronted the girl’s ex-boyfriend and stabbed him to death

One man admitted to murdering his daughter’s ex-boyfriend in the United States. John Eisenman, 60, explained that he committed the crime after the boy sold the teenager to a sex trafficking gang.

According to the daily Spokesman-Review, Eisenman was arrested last Friday (29), charged with the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen. In a hearing last Monday (1st), he confessed to the crime.

A resident of the city of Spokane, Washington, the man discovered that his daughter had been taken to bandits who exploit women in the Seattle area in October of last year. To make matters worse, he was told that Sorensen was responsible for selling it.

Einsenman then acted on his own, faced the gang and managed to retrieve the girl, taking her back to Spokane safe.

A month later, the man decided to confront Sorensen about what had happened. He himself explained that he tied up his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, stabbed him with a cinder block in the head and stabbed him repeatedly.

found body

Einsenman put the boy’s body in the trunk of the bride’s car and abandoned him in a remote region. The vehicle, however, was stolen and left in a residential area.

Man confessed to crime – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Local residents noticed a strong odor coming from the car and alerted police last month. Upon opening the trunk, an agent found the body in an advanced state of decomposition.

A neighbor of Einsenman’s contacted the police and told them that the man had confessed to murdering someone and abandoned the body in a trunk.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, before confessing to the crime. He is still in prison, and his bail is valued at one million dollars (about R$5.6 million).