Mancini intends to make a last-minute change at Grêmio and Rafinha will start fighting for position with Vanderson

After the defeat of 3×1 against Palmeiras last Sunday, coach Vagner Mancini held a press conference agreeing that the Grêmio team’s pieces were not working and that he would make changes to the sequence. One of them should be in goal, with Gabriel Chapecó resuming the post that had been Brenno’s.
In addition, according to information from Rádio Gaúcha, full-back Rafinha will no longer play for the left and will compete for position with young Vanderson on his original side, the right. Thus, the experienced Bruno Cortez is back on the team.
“In the goal, the change will occur mainly for the emotional issue. Although Brenno enjoys a lot of prestige with the coaching staff, the assessment is that Gabriel Chapecó is coming out of the goal better and, above all, is more self-confident, especially after being called up by the Brazilian team. Due to the moment of pressure, this factor is very much taken into account”, he says story by journalist Rodrigo Oliveira, in GZH, about the change in goal.
Thus, a probable Grêmio team to face Atlético-MG soon, outside, at 9 pm, has Gabriel Chapecó; Rafinha, Pedro Geromel, Ruan and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti; Ferreira, Borja and Douglas Costa.
Desperate for points in Brasileirão, Grêmio continues to be only the 19th place with 26 pts, having, from today against Galo, another 11 games until the end of the campaign. The club’s calculation is to make six wins in the remaining matches to escape.
THE 11 REMAINING GAMES OF THE GRÊMIO IN BRASILEIRÃO:
Atlético-MG (F)
Inter (F)
Fluminense (C)
America-MG (F)
Bragantino (C)
Chapecoense (F)
São Paulo (C)
Bahia (F)
Corinthians (F)
Atlético-MG (C)
Flamengo (C – no official date yet)