Mancini intends to make a last-minute change at Grêmio and Rafinha will start fighting for position with Vanderson

After the defeat of 3×1 against Palmeiras last Sunday, coach Vagner Mancini held a press conference agreeing that the Grêmio team’s pieces were not working and that he would make changes to the sequence. One of them should be in goal, with Gabriel Chapecó resuming the post that had been Brenno’s.

In addition, according to information from Rádio Gaúcha, full-back Rafinha will no longer play for the left and will compete for position with young Vanderson on his original side, the right. Thus, the experienced Bruno Cortez is back on the team.