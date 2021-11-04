Marcos Mion gives talk after attitude during the Cauldron

Top Stories

Gil do Vigor struggles in the US and gives a strong outburst

This Wednesday (3), Marcos Mion used his social networks to share a more than special video. Thus, the recording generated a lot of comments and is causing a stir.

Therefore, in the video shared by Marcos Mion, he appears alongside Matheus Fernandes. Without hesitating, the presenter engages in a little dance along with the singer and even received a more than unexpected compliment from him.

“The new generation is surprised by my prom skills!”, wrote Marcos Mion when posting on his Instagram. The post quickly generated a lot of comments on the web.

Thus, many internet users insisted that the presenter’s attitudes always surprise them. After all, Mion has been showing herself as a humble person and with great interaction with her guests.

Marcos Mion praises Lúcio Mauro Filho

Recently, Marcos Mion used his social network to pay homage and to his friend Lúcio Mauro Filho. As such, the post was a great success across the media.

“Since the news came out that we would be together, I received bursts of praise to him that proved to be insufficient to even do justice to this person who is pure heart…hey dear loved by absolutely EVERYONE! My brother, what an honor mine to have you by my side. I joked that you are my global stamp, but in fact, inside, being with you and having your affection and respect puts me on another level”, shot.

