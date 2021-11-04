Maria Lina beats Whinderssson Nunes and makes revelations

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Wednesday (3), Maria Lina’s name gained great prominence on the web. The reason? Some revelations made and speeches by Whindersson’s ex Nunes to Marie Claire magazine.

Thus, during the chat in question, Maria Lina ended up revealing details about what happened during João Miguel’s birth. In addition, he commented on his separation from comedian Whindersson Nunes.

At first, Maria Lina revealed that she has a condition called thrombophilia. Because of this, she could be subject to miscarriages and premature births. The young woman made a point of emphasizing that she learned of this situation after the tragic event.

“I have a condition called thrombophilia, which I only discovered later, which can cause miscarriages and premature birth. Treatment is with an anticoagulant, but unfortunately most women only discover it after one or more losses. When I was 22 weeks old, I woke up feeling pain, but I went to have breakfast at the bakery. When I came back, I was bleeding. At that time the mother’s heart already knows that something is wrong”, he vented.

Maria Lina makes new insights

Maria Lina reported that she remembers touching her ex Whindersson Nunes’ face and revealing that João could not survive. After all, he was too small to be out of his body and have to go through a premature birth.

Furthermore, it revealed that they tried to inhibit contractions. However, nothing they did work or work at the moment. Thus, he said that she went into labor at ten in the morning, and John was only born around six in the afternoon.

The Subcelebrities page made a point of sharing details about this subject in their Instagram feed. Therefore, he exhibited many prints and, also, details about Maria Lina’s revelations. Check out the post in question below.

