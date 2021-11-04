Maria speaks for the 1st time what happened to the baby with Whindersson Nunes

Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, vented about what happened at the birth of the baby

The digital influencer and ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, Maria Lina, surprised to tell about the birth of the child. She and the comedian had a relationship for nearly a year. The couple became engaged, but separated shortly thereafter. Before that, the two became João Miguel’s parents. The couple’s only child was born extremely prematurely, when Maria completed 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The baby survived the birth but unfortunately did not survive. Since then, the ex-couple has avoided talking about what happened to their son. But, on Wednesday (3), the influencer broke the silence and gave details about her baby. In an interview for the Marie Claire Magazine, she recalled the birth and explained, for the first time, what caused João Miguel’s premature birth.

“I have a condition called thrombophilia, which I only discovered later, which can cause miscarriages and premature birth. Treatment is with an anticoagulant, but unfortunately most women only discover it after one or more losses. When I was 22 weeks old, I woke up feeling pain. But I went to have breakfast at the bakery. When I came back, I was bleeding. At that time the mother’s heart already knows that something is wrong. I came out of the bathroom screaming, calling to Whindersson, ‘up here, up here’. Everyone told me that nothing was going to happen, everything would be fine, but I felt in my heart that something was wrong”, said Maria.

She also told how the delivery was: “in the hospital, they performed the touch and when the doctor said nothing, I saw that it was serious. I asked what was going on, she sighed, and said, ‘Maria, you’re in labor, you’re dilated.’ I remember touching Whindersson’s face and saying ‘Joao is too young to be out of my mind, he’s not going to make it’. We tried to inhibit the contractions, but nothing worked. I went into labor at ten in the morning. At 6:21 pm he was born. I had a beautiful normal birth, João was born inside the amniotic bag. I have a certainty in this life: I want to live this more often, because I was reborn there, it was a transformation”.

The influencer also spoke about the moments she and the comedian had with João. “One thing that calms the heart is knowing that I had the opportunity to see my son born, to pick him up, to spend 30 hours of life with him . We managed to say goodbye to him. How many mothers dream of this moment? How many lose before that and wonder what the little face, the little foot, the little hand would be like? I had the privilege of saying goodbye to him, of watching him breathe, feeling the warmth of his skin. We arrived at the ICU and he already had a weak heart, we went to say goodbye, took him in his arms. Whindersson put on the music he made for him, and it was the last thing João heard before he left”, declared Maria.

“I went to the hospital pregnant and came back with an empty lap and belly. There is no pain greater than that for a woman. The one who gave me the most strength and support after all was my mother. You have wiped my tears many times. A little later, Whindersson and I parted ways. It wasn’t my choice. As far as I’m concerned, that wouldn’t have happened. It was months of a lot of suffering, right? First I lost my son, and then the person who was on my side, João Miguel’s father, who chose to leave my life. It was difficult for me”, vented the influencer about the sudden end with Whindersson Nunes.

