Marina defends Gui Araujo and rejects psychophobic speech

Marina Ferrari, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla in the rural reality tree house right after having a chat with Gui Araujo, with whom she had an affair in the house.

The businesswoman defended the influencer, who told her that he did not attack her and did not practice psychophobia with Valentina in the game of discord that took place on Sunday.

At the time, Gui told Valentina to “go to the closet”, in an allusion to the place where the participant looks for her medication for treating depression. With Marina, the pawn pointed out that the businesswoman suffers from a “lack of knowledge”.

“I won’t be fighting or creating agendas. […] But what I was trying to get at in relation to you, whatever you say or accuse, you have to be 100% sure. Val, I’m going to be very honest with you, you can, in your conception of what he said, you can be sure. But if he hits the agenda that what he said is because you sit on the closet, no matter what the truth is,” Marina began.

“Ma, you have this awareness, do you understand what it is?”, interrupted Aline. “For example, everyone knows, when you call her three times…”, added the ex-panicat. “But we play with her all day, ‘go to the closet ask for the medicine'”, said Marina, and Valentina countered:

Friend, do you know what he said? He put me down at work, ‘she only knows how to send a kiss like the work she used to do, she’ll join the closet, go’. Marina, ‘will enter the closet‘because everyone knows I go three times a day because they say: ‘Your medicine is in the closet’. That’s what he’s going to hit the key and I’m going to hit the key until the end. Valentina Francavilla

Marina, then, followed the defense of Gui, quoting the pawn’s mother:

His mother had depression for many years. He knows about the disease, it’s a very serious matter, he’s very intelligent, he wouldn’t put something like that.

“Marina, when he talks he gets excited, he would never talk about my work, He totally lost [a noção]. Since he knows it’s a cause that’s** him out there, he wants to defend himself by saying: ‘I only mentioned the closet’. And he even threatened me live, saying: ‘ADMs, take measures'”, retorted Valentina.

“Let’s pretend it’s that, an example, but I’m just trying to say it’s not to keep hitting the same key. You know because, for example, there are other lines you don’t like about him. […] I take it both to the program and out there, someone can disappoint, talk about a very serious subject, but when you retort that same evil, you kind of equalize,” said Marina.

Valentina went on to say that she cited the episode as something recent. “I said the cool thing that was in my head, it happened on Sunday, that’s why I said it Tuesday,” she said.

The ex-stage assistant and Aline continued to claim that Bill was wrong and attacked Marina in the game of discord, and the businesswoman continued to defend the pawn.