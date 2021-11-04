Marina is studying nominating Dayane to the hot seat: ‘False’

by

Winner of the farmer’s eighth race, Marina Ferrari won the right to participate in a special live with fans of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and let slip that Dayane Mello is in her nomination for the farm.

In the farmer’s live, the digital influencer declared that the model is the most fake participant in the reality show and revealed that she intends to nominate her for the spotlight if she doesn’t see an improvement in her behavior.

To Dayane. If she continues with these attitudes, it will be my vote next week. At the moment, I think Dayane is very fake. Every time I see her talking bad about someone and then hugging. Mainly with her friends. She called me a fake, an idiot, without my having done her any harm.

Marina also declared that she liked Rico Melquiades, having known him since before “A Fazenda 2021”, but she disapproves of the poison distributed in the daily game.

I already know him from before, but here in the house, I feel that he releases a lot of venom, hurts people a lot, manipulates friends, plays his game to stay here. I think he will stay, he is a fun person who brightens the house, but he has this poison that bothers me.

Finally, the peoa opined that Erasmo Viana should not overcome the dispute against Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes and will become the seventh eliminated from the reality show on RecordTV.

I think it’s Erasmus. Since the beginning of the show, he has been stalking me… I wish he would leave because he doesn’t add much to the house.

