Marina regrets the disappearance of Val and Aline after winning the race

In the office room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Marina Ferrari confided that she was upset that she did not receive congratulations from Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla after returning from the farmer’s race victory.

In an outburst with Sthe Matos, the digital influencer says she understands that both people were in a bad way because of Rico Melquiades going to the farm. She, however, believed that she was close enough with her fellow confineers to get a positive message.

I know Rico is their best friend, but I got very close to them. I expected Val and Aline to celebrate with me.

“Didn’t they talk to you?” asked Sthe Matos. “Nothing,” Marina replied. “Only after?”, Sthe Matos asked again. “Only afterward,” Marina lamented.

The digital influencer also stressed that she hoped to have received at least a hug from the people who were spending the last few weeks by her side.

Is it over there [Aline] then he went to take a shower. He didn’t even wait for me. I don’t think I was waiting [que eu ganhasse].

