Marina’s victory in the farmer’s test generates criticism

by

Fans of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) resorted to social networks at dawn today to contest Marina Ferrari’s victory in the farmer’s eighth race. In the second stage of the dynamic, the pawn threw the ball into the crate, but it bounced to the ground before entering the place.

Through Twitter, reality show fans pointed out that the production made a mistake by not identifying that the second ball thrown by the digital influencer in the crate bounced on the ground before landing in the place considered to be accurate.

In explaining the dynamics, presenter Adriane Galisteu only mentioned that if the ball fell outside the target places, the pawn should return to the beginning of the stage. That is, the interpretation of whether the ball would need to go straight to the crate or could hit other points in the field of proof remained vague.

In case you drop the ball, just a reminder, or anything like that, go back to the beginning of the stage you were on. It fell here, back to the beginning of the cat’s bed, fell into the crate, back to the beginning of the seesaw, okay? No need to go back to the beginning of everything, it’s the beginning of the stage”, explained Adriane Galisteu to Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes.

Fans of “A Fazenda 2021” started to share the video of the moment the ball bounces on the ground and enters the box with the tag “PROOF CANCELED” to draw attention to Rodrigo Carelli and the reality show production to analyze the victory of Marina Ferrari.

O UOL he contacted RecordTV to ask about the error pointed out by the fans of “A Fazenda 2021”, but as of this writing, he has not received an answer. The material will be updated when they submit a placement.

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first garden - Reproduction/RecordTV

1 / 8

1st Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 8

2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 8

3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 8

4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 8

5th Farmer: Dayane Mello

The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with the farmer's hat - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 8

6th farmer: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with the farmer’s hat

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 8

7th farmer: Sthe Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer's test - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 8

8th farmer: Marina Ferrari

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

28.21%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

44.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 8580 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.