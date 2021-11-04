Marina’s victory in the farmer’s test generates criticism

Fans of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) resorted to social networks at dawn today to contest Marina Ferrari’s victory in the farmer’s eighth race. In the second stage of the dynamic, the pawn threw the ball into the crate, but it bounced to the ground before entering the place.

Through Twitter, reality show fans pointed out that the production made a mistake by not identifying that the second ball thrown by the digital influencer in the crate bounced on the ground before landing in the place considered to be accurate.

In explaining the dynamics, presenter Adriane Galisteu only mentioned that if the ball fell outside the target places, the pawn should return to the beginning of the stage. That is, the interpretation of whether the ball would need to go straight to the crate or could hit other points in the field of proof remained vague.

In case you drop the ball, just a reminder, or anything like that, go back to the beginning of the stage you were on. It fell here, back to the beginning of the cat’s bed, fell into the crate, back to the beginning of the seesaw, okay? No need to go back to the beginning of everything, it’s the beginning of the stage” , explained Adriane Galisteu to Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes.

Fans of “A Fazenda 2021” started to share the video of the moment the ball bounces on the ground and enters the box with the tag “PROOF CANCELED” to draw attention to Rodrigo Carelli and the reality show production to analyze the victory of Marina Ferrari.

Marina’s second ball bounced to the ground then landed on the square, she lost on vdd #The farm — Vitor Barney (@BarneyVitor) November 4, 2021

People the race has to be canceled, let’s set the record, once the ball hit the ground it had to start again, Marina’s ball hit the ground and entered. PROOF CANCELLED — G3 defender (@DefensorG3) November 4, 2021

I didn’t want to say anything, but Marina’s second ball bounced on the ground before entering the sandbox. I think, unless she was really quick and had a game again, I don’t know #Farmer’s Tasting — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 4, 2021

O UOL he contacted RecordTV to ask about the error pointed out by the fans of “A Fazenda 2021”, but as of this writing, he has not received an answer. The material will be updated when they submit a placement.

