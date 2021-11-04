Market reacts to the approval of the PEC of the Precatório in the Chamber and ‘tapering’ in the United States | Markets

Outside, the Federal Reserve (the Fed, the US central bank) started the policy of “tapering”, which works as a “weaning” from economic stimulus. These incentives were especially intensified during the pandemic, to help the country’s recovery. Now, however, they have started to be withdrawn. Starting with the announcement of a $15 billion reduction in monthly bond purchases.

The language used by the monetary authority to announce the measure already suggests that this reduction should accelerate next month. And this decrease in purchases of “at least” $15 billion a month indicates that this process should be completed by June of next year or sooner.

On tapering day started and the PEC of the Precatório sent, the exchange closed the trading session very close to stability. The Ibovespa fell by 0.06%, but a large part of this was explained by the strong devaluations of Vale and Petrobras, which responded to the declines in iron ore and oil, respectively.

For analysts, however, the stock market should recover in the last two months of the year, especially due to the robust balance sheets that companies have presented.

“In a way, the solid earnings of the companies, the robust results of the third quarter have shown that the stock market is at interesting levels. In the short term, with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, in progress with this issue of reforms, we see that there is a favorable symmetry for variable income assets. We remain more optimistic, expecting the index to recover over the last two months of the year,” says Luccas Fiorelli, partner at HCI Invest.

On Wall Street, the three main indexes closed Wednesday’s trading session, renewing their closing records. The Dow Jones index ended the day up 0.29%, to 36,157.58 points, the S&P 500 advanced 0.65%, to 4,660.57 points, and the Nasdaq, leading the gains, grew 1.04%, the 15,811.58 points. The indicators opened the session without the same direction, they even operated the three in the red, but they kept changing the movement.

O EWZ, main Brazilian stock ETF on the American stock exchange, rose 2.70% yesterday and rebounded from the 1.85% drop recorded on Tuesday.

Before talking about what may lie ahead, let’s make a round of what has already come out this morning and Thursday morning (4).

France – Service sector activity in France picked up in October. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.6 from 56.2 in September, reaching the highest level in three months, according to data from IHS Markit.

Germany – The services sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in October, with the PMI decelerating to 52.4 from 56.2 in September. According to information from IHS Markit, growth in new business has slowed remarkably and companies in the sector highlighted an obstacle in activity due to problems in the global supply chain and restrictions in hiring staff.

Italy – Service sector activity continued to grow in October, albeit at a slower pace, according to IHS Markit. The Italian services PMI reached 52.4 in October, from 55.5 in September, retreating to its lowest level in six months.

Norway – The Central Bank of Norway kept the benchmark interest rate at 0.25%, as expected, but reiterated that a new hike could happen before the end of the year. In September, the Norwegian BC became the first major central bank in the West to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic, when it raised it from zero to 0.25%.

The main Asian stock exchanges ended the session in the blue, reacting to the Federal Reserve’s announcement. The still soft signals (“dovish”) from the monetary authority reassured investors, who see no rush from the Fed to raise the US interest rate, despite the more aggressive stance (“hawkish”) when starting the “tapering”.

At the end of the regular session, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed up 0.93%, leading gains in the region, while the Seoul Stock Exchange advanced 0.25%. In China, Shanghai rose 0.81%, while Hong Kong rose 0.80%. Also in the Asia-Pacific region, the Sydney Stock Exchange gained 0.48% and Indonesia’s rose 0.52%. Markets in Malaysia and Singapore remained closed due to a public holiday.

This Thursday, the research company IHS Markit informs, at 10 am, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the service sector and made up of Brazil in October. The IHS Markit Services Business Activity Index for Brazil came in at 54.6 points in September, slightly down from 55.1 in August. The consolidated index of purchasing managers for industry and services (Compound PMI) was 54.7 in September, with little change from 54.6 in August.

In addition, IBGE informs at 9 am, the Monthly Industrial Survey – Physical Production (PIM-PF) of September. In August, the national industrial production dropped 1.3% compared to June, in the seasonally adjusted series, accumulating a 1.5% loss in this period. In relation to July 2020, there was an increase of 1.2%. In the year, the industry accumulates an increase of 11.0% and, in twelve months, of 7.0%. The setback had a widespread profile, reaching two of the four major economic categories and 19 of the 26 sectors surveyed.

Out there, the Bank of England (BoE, central bank) announces, at 9 am (GMT), its monetary policy decision. The current rate is 0.1% per year and is expected to be maintained.

already the US Department of Commerce presents, at 9:30 am (Brasilia time), the data of the September trade balance. The previous reading was a deficit of US$ 73.3 billion and the expectation is a deficit of US$ 80.5 billion.

National – Banco ABC Brasil publishes its third quarter results today, before the market opens. After the closing, it is the turn of Daycoval, BK Brasil, BR Properties, Alper, Bradesco, Eneva, Engie Brasil, JHSF, Minerva Foods, Tegma, Tenda and Brasil Agro.

International – This Wednesday, the balance sheet season abroad had the result of Lufthansa, which today reported a net loss of 72 million euros in the third quarter, a reduction of 97% compared to the loss of 1.97 billion euros in the same period. period of the previous year. In addition, the market expects Qualcomm and CVS.