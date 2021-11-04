Marvel game is postponed

Audience will need to wait a little longer for the game!

THE phyraxis, developer of Marvel’s Midnight Suns announced today (3) that the game will be postponed. Originally, the tactical RPG would be released in March 2022.

Announced in August this year during the GamesCon, the title promises to be somewhat different from other current hero games, being more focused on strategy and planning. In the game, the player will be part of the Midnight Suns, a group that brings together several names from the comics of the Marvel, are they better known by the general public, such as the Wolverine it’s the Doctor Strange, or better known only to comic book fans, as Nico Minoru and Magic. The plot will place the team as Earth’s last defense against the underworld, forcing these characters to band together to save the planet.

In the statement, the developers thanked you for your interest in the game and explained their reasons for the postponement. You can check the full message here:

The text says:

“Hello everyone, On behalf of Firaxis Games, thanks for sharing how excited you are for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We were delighted to see your reactions to everything from our announcement of the game to the unveiling of our card-based tactical combat. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is truly a dream project for the team and we can barely express the honor of creating something new in the Marvel Universe. We decided to share that we made the very difficult decision to move our release window to the second half of 2022. We know a lot of fans were excited to play the game originally next spring, and that decision was not taken lightly. We decided to postpone the release because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to live up to that by delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality. Thanks for understanding – you are the best fans in the world.”

As the release makes clear, the game has not been given an exact release date, which has only been reported as occurring at some point in the second half of 2022. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will come to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

