‘Marvel’s Avengers’ was a disappointing project, says president of Square Enix

In a recent report released by Square Enix discussing the company’s previous fiscal year, President Yosuke Matsuda spoke about Marvel’s Avengers and its overall performance.

While Matsuda acknowledged that 2020 was a difficult year for the industry because of the pandemic, he also said that the title did not achieve the expected results.

“We overcame a number of unexpected difficulties in the final stages of game development, including the need to transition to working at home due to the pandemic. We were able to overcome these challenges and launch the game, but unfortunately it was not as successful as we would have liked. While the new challenge we faced with this title has produced a disappointing result, we are certain that the game-as-a-service approach will grow in importance as games become more geared towards it.”

Marvel’s Avengers begins on A-Day (Avengers Day), where Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Widow and Thor will unveil a new, high-tech San Francisco Avengers Tower, which includes their own aircraft carrier powered by a experimental energy source. Celebration becomes a nightmare when a catastrophic accident results in great devastation. Guilty of the tragedy, the Avengers split. Five years later, with superheroes living under outlaw status and the world in peril, the only hope is to bring them together to face this threat.

The action-adventure game combines a cinematic plot with single-player and cooperative gameplay.