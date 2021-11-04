Marvel’s Spider-Man Last Boss Fight Shortened • Eurogamer.com

Insomniac Games revealed through its CEO Ted Price, that the fight against the last boss of Marvel’s Spider-Man has been shortened, elements that have reduced its duration have been removed.

In an interview with Develop:Brighton, transcribed almost entirely by GamesIndustry, Ted Price reveals details of the final fight and that they had to compromise both for the framing in the narrative and for reasons related to work overload.

“The team took a step back and thought about what was important to the players, which was the break in the relationship between Peter and his old mentor, Doctor Octavious.”

“They rethought the fight and realized they didn’t need to destroy half of New York to make up for the relationship. In fact, it would have worked against what we intended. As a result, the final battle is much closer and more personal, has a much greater emotional impact than as planned, and fits the time we had.”

“This process is ideal. Does it happen all the time? Absolutely not. In the stress of hectic production, we often feel like we can’t take our foot off the gas, but that’s often what it takes. be allowed to take a break and find a better way, instead of getting dragged into trouble and causing potential health damage.”

The Spider Man franchise has been one of the flagships of PlayStation and the studio, which is already working on the third game in the series, Marvel’s Spider Man 2 which arrives in 2023.