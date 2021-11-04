Matheus Mazzafera wears MC Kevin’s blouse on Deolane’s birthday

Deolane Bezerra threw a ravishing party to celebrate her 34th birthday, this Wednesday night (3/11). The event, which took place at Mansão Ferrara, Villagio Europeo, in Mooca, São Paulo, had 500 guests. Among them, famous like Jojo Todynho, Rafaella (Neymar’s sister), Ferrugem, Nicole Bahls, among others. And one of them drew attention to the costume. Digital influencer and youtuber Matheus Mazzafera decided to pay tribute to MC Kevin, the birthday girl’s ex-husband who died in a tragic accident in May this year, wearing one of her blouses. The look was approved by Deolane.

“When my friend Kevin left a few months later, his mother gave me a T-shirt, it was one of the ones he wore the most. He always came to record here at home with this shirt on. It even gives me a thrill”, said Mazzafera in Stories on Instagram shortly before the party.

Matheus Mazzafera wears Kevin’s blouse on Deolane’s birthday He made a reels showing the final result of the lookPlay Instagram / Victor Daguano Matheus Mazzafera wears Kevin’s blouse on Deolane’s birthday Mazzafera also wore Dolce&Gabbana bootsPlay Instagram / Victor Daguano Matheus Mazzafera wears Kevin’s blouse on Deolane’s birthday The presenter poses for the camera Play Instagram / Victor Daguano Matheus Mazzafera wears Kevin’s blouse on Deolane’s birthday He previously combined with DeolanePlay Instagram / Victor Daguano Matheus Mazzafera wears Kevin’s blouse on Deolane’s birthday Mazzafera wore Kevin’s blouse to honor Deolane and her friendPlay Instagram / Victor Daguano 0

The presenter was finishing getting ready for the event, without actually showing what the chosen outfit was, when the social network explained the reason for the play. He even said he texted Deolane during the week as it was a strong subject. “I asked, ‘What do you think if I wore Kevin’s T-shirt to honor you?’ I think he would like me to wear his shirt on his birthday,” he added.

According to youtuber, Deolane loved the idea and Mazzafera really went with Kevin’s piece to the party, along with a pair of Dolce&Gabbana boots.

