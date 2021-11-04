Mauro Cezar exposes Fla’s regret with Renato and the informant leaves it on the air: “I can’t comment on that”

A journalist had contact with the same source shortly before hiring Renato, and the evidence that something could be wrong was already there

Renato Gaúcho is under pressure, as well as, suspicious eyes among the Nation, as the recent results of Mengão show the concerns in Gávea. The fact is nothing new, however, this Wednesday (3), the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira brought to light a feeling that is starting to take over the backstage of Gávea: regret. According to the journalist, a source from within the club left in the air that the dissatisfaction leads to reflections that leave the feeling that the hiring of the coach was a Rubro-Negro mistake.

The feeling of having chosen a wrong path when choosing the current coach may find signs when he returns to April of this year, when Rogério Ceni was beginning to melt at the helm of Mais Querido and Mauro Cezar asked if Renato, then recently fired from the association , would have chances to paint in Mengão. The source, who confided in off-screen, was emphatic: “None. Renight? Not f…”. The journalist went further, and asked if Fla’s desire to have Renato in 2018 still permeated Gávea. de Mauro was succinct: “It doesn’t exist”.

However, after revisiting the nuances of the past, let’s go back to the current moment, which also had moves by the experienced and serious journalist to find out how the spirits about Renato Gaúcho are going. The same source who, in the middle of 2021, pointed out the impossibility of hiring, was contacted and Mauro was direct in the question, when questioning whether the regret hit Mengão’s backstage. That source was cryptic, but the tone of the response makes it clear that the feelings are not the most positive: “I can’t comment on that.”

As for a good connoisseur, half a word is enough, or rather, a subtext of a statement indicates answers, it is evident that if regret were not the prevailing feeling, the Rubro-Negro informant would be incisive in denying dissatisfaction and would not fail to defend Renato, as Mauro Cézar pointed out, in his column on the Uol Sports portal.