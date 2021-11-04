MC Livinho ‘ends the cycle’, cries and explains why he didn’t play last São Caetano matches

Singer MC Livinho said goodbye to São Caetano after spending four months at the club

After four months at São Caetano, MC Livinho’s career as a professional player has come to an end of the São Paulo club.

His contract was valid until the end of the participation in the Copa Paulista and, as the ABC team ended up being eliminated in the semifinal of the competition for São Bernardo, the singer used his social networks to say goodbye to the team.

”Thank you very much to all of you who supported me in making my dream of being a professional player come true. I dedicated myself all this time, I trained and I am very grateful to São Caetano for having opened this door for me. The cycle ends here”, said Livinho before completing:

”I managed to fulfill my dream as a player. I just couldn’t do what I had in mind, which was a professional goal to dedicate to my grandfather, who always took me to play. Grandpa, I love you, wherever you are”, he lamented emotionally.

In eight games played by Azulão, three of them as a starter, Livinho did not score a goal, but showed skill in some moves in his first experience as a professional athlete.

The singer also took the opportunity to explain his absences in recent matches, which, according to him, were at the option of coach Max Sandro.

”For those who asked about why I didn’t play yesterday, it’s the following: yesterday there was training, I trained normally with everyone and then there was a specific one for the starters and another for the reserves. The teacher called me, I had muscle discomfort, and the teacher thought it best not to take me. I just wanted to thank you. The last game was fine too, but the teacher thought it best not to put me on. I understand and respect everyone’s decision. Thanks to everyone who cheered for me,” explained Livinho.

São Caetano was the singer’s third club. In 2018, he underwent tests in the West and trained with the cast that at the time disputed the Paulista championship and the Serie B of Brasileirão. In 2020, the singer was announced by Audax, but gave up even before being introduced due to the schedule of shows.

Now without Livinho and eliminated from the Copa Paulista, the ABC team plans to dispute the Serie A2 of the Campeonato Paulista.