MC Livinho says goodbye to São Caetano after eight games and no goal: “I managed to make my dream come true” | Sao Caetano

The passage of singer MC Livinho as a professional player for São Caetano has come to an end. It took nearly four months and eight games for Azulão in the Copa Paulista dispute. The ABC team ended up being eliminated in the semifinal of the competition for São Bernardo.

In eight games for São Caetano, three of them as a starter, MC Livinho failed to score a goal, but made curious moves in his first experience as a professional player. A goal almost made, a penalty conceded that yielded a goal in an important game and several other moves. O Livinho’s contract was valid until the end of his participation in the Copa Paulista.

1 of 2 MC Livinho played eight games for São Caetano — Photo: Caíque Toledo/EC Taubaté MC Livinho played eight games for São Caetano — Photo: Caíque Toledo/EC Taubaté

On a social network, Livinho said goodbye to the club and was moved when he spoke of the desire he had to be able to score a goal and dedicate it to his grandfather, his great supporter during childhood. Despite being grateful for the opportunity he had at São Caetano, the singer also took the opportunity to cornet coach Max Sandro after staying out of the duel against São Bernardo.

– Thank you very much to all of you who supported me in making my dream of being a professional player come true. I dedicated myself all this time, I trained and I am very grateful to São Caetano for having opened this door for me. The cycle ends here – said Livinho.

I managed to fulfill my dream as a player. I just couldn’t do what I had in mind, which was a professional goal to dedicate to my grandfather, who always took me to play. Grandpa, I love you, wherever you are. said Livinho.

– For those who asked about why I didn’t play yesterday, it’s the following: yesterday there was training, I trained normally with everyone and then there was a specific one for the starters and another for the reserves. The teacher called me, I had muscle discomfort, and the teacher thought it best not to take me. I just wanted to thank you. The last game was fine too, but the teacher thought it best not to put me on. I understand and respect everyone’s decision. Thanks to everyone who cheered for me – explained the singer.

2 of 2 Livinho in action for São Caetano at Copa Paulista — Photo: Comunicação/AD São Caetano Livinho in action for São Caetano at the Copa Paulista — Photo: Comunicação/AD São Caetano

Going to São Caetano was Livinho’s third attempt to be a professional football player. In 2018, the singer went through a period of tests in the West, training with the cast that at the time disputed the São Paulo Championship and Brazilian Series B. Last year, Livinho was even announced by Audax, but gave up even before being introduced. Both times, the singer’s intense schedule of shows prevented him from reaching the clubs.

With no shows due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Livinho sought out São Caetano in search of an opportunity. Initially, the contract would be valid until the end of the Copa Paulista. In other words, the idea was to dedicate himself fully to training and games, without his commitments as a singer getting in the way of the athlete’s routine. With the restrictions lessening and the concert schedule being resumed, the singer chose to continue with only a career in music.

Without Livinho, São Caetano now plans to dispute the Serie A2 of the Campeonato Paulista. Elimination in the Copa Paulista left Azulão without a place in a national competition for the second consecutive year.

