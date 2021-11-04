Medical journal The Lancet publishes study on safety of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light

The Lancet medical journal has just published a study on the safety of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, confirming a strong immune response after vaccination.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFPI), The Lancet magazine published an article by the Gamaleya Center on the safety of the one-component Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine.

“The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the publication of a peer-reviewed study by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya on the Sputnik Light one-component coronavirus vaccine in the leading medical journal The Lancet, according to which the drug showed high safety and formation of strong humoral and cellular immunity,” according to a statement from the fund.

The nonrandomized trial confirmed that the vaccine causes a strong immune response in both the group of patients who did not have COVID-19 and those who were infected with the virus.

Most side effects reported were mild or moderate. Scientists have not identified any serious undesirable adverse events.

Previous studies by the Gamaleya Center, based on immunizing 28,000 people in Moscow with Sputnik Light’s single-dose vaccine, showed 70% efficacy against the Delta strain of coronavirus within three months of vaccination. Among people under 60 years of age, the vaccine is more than 75% effective.

When used as a booster dose for other vaccines, Sputnik Light’s effectiveness is over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization.

Single-dose Sputnik Light is a highly effective vaccine either given alone or in combination with other immunizers. Sputnik Light is authorized in more than 15 countries, with the authorization process underway in another 30.