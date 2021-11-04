Meet two new Volkswagen electric SUV Coupé







Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX

Volkswagen’s ID family of electric cars gained two more models in Europe: ID.5 and ID.5 GTX. Both cars are SUV Coupé. The ID.5 has a range of up to 520 km; the ID.5 GTX (all-wheel drive) has a planned range of 480 km. The Volkswagen ID.5 hits stores with engines that deliver 74 hp or 204 hp of power. The ID.5 GTX has 299 hp.

All ID.5 engines use a long-lasting battery that can store 77 kWh of energy. According to Volkswagen, its central installation position under the cabin ensures a low center of gravity and balanced axle load distribution. The model is based on Volkswagen’s electric modular platform (MEB).

The Volkswagen ID.5 measures 4.60 m in length and has 2.77 m of 2.77 m wheelbase. The manufacturer claims that “the ID.5 has a roomy interior like a premium SUV”. The trunk is 549 liters, but with the rear seat folded down the car gains a load space of 1,561 liters. The ID.5 offers wheels between 19 and 21”.

The interior has two screens and online voice control. There are almost no buttons in the ID.5 cockpit, with the exception of triggers for more important functions. A screen acts as an instrument panel and sits behind the steering wheel – it’s smaller and can be controlled from the steering wheel. The central display is 12”.

Furthermore, the Head-up-Display has “augmented reality”: high digital technology. Thus, the navigation arrows are mirrored on the windshield and appear in the driver’s field of vision at a distance of 10 m in front of the vehicle. All of the brand’s other modern technologies, such as “smart” headlights, are present in the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX.





Volkswagen ID.5 GTX and ID.5

Volkswagen’s electric SUV Coupé will be launched in 2022 with three powertrain options. The ID.5 Pro features a 174 hp (128 kW) rear electric motor. In the ID.5 Pro Performance, the rear engine has 204 hp (150 kW). On the ID.5 GTX, with all-wheel drive, one electric motor works on the front axle and another on the rear axle. The two engines offer a combined power of 299 hp (220 kW). The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and reaches 180 km/h.

The Volkswagen ID.5 is manufactured in Zwickau, Germany, and will be delivered to European customers in a CO2-neutral manner. Volkswagen is the first automaker to support the expansion of renewable energy on a large scale. By 2030, CO2 emissions per vehicle are expected to fall by 40%; in its “Way to Zero” strategy, the company wants to be carbon neutral by 2050.