Metaverse will only be real if it shows practical functions, says Magic Leap CEO – 11/4/2021

Since it was founded in 2010, augmented reality technology company Magic Leap has had a few good times. Initially, it was a mysterious company whose work almost no one understood. Years later, she became known as the person responsible for developing glasses that would be the “future of computing”.

During years of stewardship of its founder, Rony Abovitz, it received more than $3 billion in investments, ranging from Google to JPMorgan bank. The creation of an augmented reality headset (headphone with integrated microphone), according to him, should change the world of the final consumer.

The result, however, did not please the target audience or investors. So, in July of last year, Abovitz left the leadership of Magic Leap. It was then that Peggy Johnson, an executive with a background at Microsoft and qualcomm, assumed the position of CEO to give another direction to the company’s plans.

Next year, the company should launch the second generation of augmented reality glasses: the ML2. However, in search of a more assertive result, Magic Leap decided to focus efforts to offer solutions for the healthcare, defense and manufacturing markets.

“We focus on people who are already used to using equipment in their eyes and, therefore, could be more open to adopting augmented reality in their daily lives,” said the executive in an interview with Tilt, during the Web Summit, a technology event that takes place in Lisbon.

According to her, Magic Leap, despite having chosen to work with companies, is also close to launching the headset for the general public. “But it’s an optical challenge that won’t magically be solved. And, to win over the end consumer, the device must [dispositivo] be even lighter than the second generation of our product,” he says.

The more conservative decision contrasts with the latest announcement by Mark Zuckerberg, who said that Meta (formerly Facebook) will focus efforts on the metaverse, the total merging of the real and virtual worlds.

While Magic Leap is contributing to this “new world”, Johnson believes we still have a long way to go. “But the conversation about the metaverse is still very limited. For it to happen, it needs to show value. Whether for entertainment or, in a practical way, for people to really use it and want more and more,” he says.

See the full chat below:

Tilt: You took charge of Magic Leap in August of last year. So far, what has been your biggest challenge as CEO of the company?

Peggy Johnson: When I took over a year ago, the company was focused on making an augmented reality product for the consumer and they had made the decision to focus on companies. My challenge was to invest even more in some verticals: we chose healthcare, manufacturing and defense because they are areas where people are already comfortable wearing accessories and equipment in their eyes. We then realized that these people would be more open to adopting augmented reality.

Tilt: When rumors began that Magic Leap would no longer make consumer products, tech fans were saddened. Do you think that end consumers, the general population, are not ready for augmented reality yet?

PJ: Working with augmented reality can be very difficult because the device basically needs to fool their eyes: show them something that isn’t in that space. It is necessary to insert digital content in space and this is a huge optical challenge that will not magically be solved, so much so that we have been in this business for 10 years.

And to serve the end consumer, the device cannot be heavy, it cannot have the thermal sensation of the computer inside. Do you know when we use the cell phone a lot and it gets hot? The person cannot feel this while wearing the headset. For everyone to use an augmented reality headset, it needs to be even lighter than our second generation product.

Tilt: The end consumer can also be very reticent about augmented reality. Some people think this is just science fiction.

PJ: One analogy I really like is the cell phone, because of my background in this market. In the beginning they were much bigger than they are today and we had to find a value for it. See the situation of a salesperson who works on the street, with the car, and needs to check something with the matrix. They needed to find a parking lot, a pay phone to make the call, and only then get the information they needed.

We said that with cell phones they could stay in their cars and save time and money. Augmented reality is taking a similar trajectory. It can have a value for a certain number of verticals, niche markets, and, over time, with technology advancing and people making the device smaller, we can reach the final consumer.

Tilt: Do you believe that by focusing on a more open and niche market, Magic Leap will become more profitable?

PJ: Hope so. At the moment, the market is quite heated. The interest in augmented reality and virtual reality is big, the pandemic has made people look for solutions in these technologies, with other big companies making investments in this direction. So we are in the right place, at the right time, with the right product.

When we focus on a niche, our engineers know exactly what problems to solve, what solutions they should focus on. There are fewer errors. So we are very excited about the release of ML2. It’s smaller, lighter and faster. Our goal is to make it an all-day accessory.

Tilt: How will Magic Leap’s headset be used on those verticals you’ve decided to focus on? What kind of problems do you want to solve?

PJ: In healthcare, we want to create augmented reality surgery. Before going to the operating room, the doctor needs to plan how the intervention will be done. We have companies that have created 3D maps of brains so that a surgeon can map what his steps will be.

In the surgery itself, the professional can also use the headset and, while seeing the real human brain, can have information on other screens that can help him and, if necessary, can ask a colleague for help without using the hands.

The army, in turn, spends a lot of money creating scenarios for training, with materials to create these episodes. This can be very expensive. With augmented reality, defense can save money and there’s even the possibility of changing scenarios more quickly.

Tilt: Metaverse is the term of the moment. What is missing for the “real” world to actually converge with the virtual?

PJ: The metaverse conversation at this point is still somewhat limited. It’s very focused on virtual reality, which is what Facebook, which was the one who brought the subject up, is focused on. What has been talked about is a world that we will enter when we put a device to our eyes. This is virtual reality.

For the metaverse to become real, we need to add value to it. Let people see a use for his existence. Whether it’s for entertainment or a practical function, but that’s the only way people will embrace it and want it more and more.

Tilt: What do you think Magic Leap’s role will be in this universe?

PJ: The real value of the metaverse will come mainly from augmented reality, which consists of continuing to see the real world, but with digital elements. You’re still in the same place, but improved with technology. At the moment, we are always with our eyes downcast, glued to our cell phones. With augmented reality, let’s see the real world again, but with digital elements, information that can be useful and interesting. Let’s raise our heads again.

Tilt: Do you think that, at some point, we’ll be as dependent on augmented reality as we are on our cell phones?

PJ: For sure. For example, when a person walks into the room, we’ll be able to see their name, what they like to be called, if you’ve met them at some other event. It will be a great tool for our daily lives. We will re-interact with the physical world.