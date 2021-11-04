Microsoft Announces 3D Avatars for Teams with an Eye on the Metaverse | Technology

Microsoft will allow Teams users to create 3D avatars to participate in online meetings starting in 2022. The feature seeks to enable collaboration in the metaverse, a kind of virtual universe that is also the focus of Facebook.

Mesh for Teams, as Microsoft called it, is a resource for company employees to create representations of themselves to be used in virtual meetings. The feature will be an alternative to still images, where users do not appear on calls.

Companies will also be able to use Teams to create their metaverses. In these environments, employees will be able to socialize with colleagues and collaborate on projects.

Mesh for Teams is “a gateway to the metaverse – a persistent digital world that is inhabited by digital twins of people, places and things,” according to Microsoft.

“Think of the metaverse as a new version, or a new vision of the internet, where people come together to communicate, collaborate and share through a personal virtual presence on any device,” the company said.

Once Mesh for Teams is released, users will be able to create a custom avatar to participate in meetings.

According to Microsoft, the feature will be compatible with smartphones, computers and mixed reality devices. The company explains that it will initially follow audio cues to animate avatars while users speak.

The goal is to improve the experience over time as audio and video sensors improve in cell phones, computers and virtual reality devices.

“Whatever the device, blended reality technology will give each user an avatar that provides a sense of presence that allows them to be their expressive self when they don’t want to appear on camera,” Microsoft promised.

The metaverse is seen by Mark Zuckerberg as the future of his company, which even changed the name of its parent company to Meta. The term came to be used to refer to the brand responsible for the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications and the virtual reality device company Oculus.

“Over time, I hope that we will be seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and identity in the direction of what we are building,” said Zuckerberg last Thursday (28).

The company works on Facebook Horizon, a platform that simulates virtual environments to hold work meetings and watch virtual shows. With the tool, users will also be able to create houses for their avatars.

The change in Facebook’s name comes amid the leak of company documents, in a case known as “Facebook Papers”. Material released by former employees revealed, among other accusations, that the company knew it was radicalizing its users and that Instagram is “toxic” to teenagers.

