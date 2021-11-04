Microsoft wants to build its own metaverse with virtual interaction environment

Mesh for Microsoft Teams will start to be implemented from next year

THE Microsoft announced in last tuesday, 2, the Mesh for Microsoft Teams, a resource that combines the mixed reality of Microsoft Mesh with Microsoft Teams productivity tools. Basically, the users will be able to interact with each other through what was classified by the company as “shared holographic experiences“.

THE tool will be based, initially, the possibility for users to hold meetings on the teams using a customizable avatar of yourself, which may even appear on video.

According to Jeff Teper, one of the Microsoft corporate vice presidents, the tools “they signal that we are in the same virtual space, we are a team, we are a group and help to reduce formality“. According to the company, the new functionality can contribute for reduce the impersonality of remote meetings and increase interaction between co-workers.

Introduction to the Metaverse

THE Microsoft’s idea is that the Mesh for Microsoft Teams be a gateway to the Metaverse, a virtual world inhabited by “digital twins” what go to different places and meet people. “think about the metaverse as a new version – or a new view – of the internet, where people gather to communicate, collaborate and share with a personal virtual presence on any device“, says the company in the official publication of the presentation of the tool.



O Mesh for Teams he must offer users immersive virtual environments and so, enable them to interact with each other through augmented virtual reality. For the development of the project, Microsoft has Alex Kipman, Microsoft technical staff member.

Kipman already acted creating virtual spaces for Accenture, Where employees of the company could find on a virtual campus, named from On the Nth Floor, for presentations, virtual cafes and parties. The meetings were made possible with the help of the specific equipment, like augmented reality headphones.

The first part of Microsoft’s Metaverse will be available to users in the year 2022. And you, what do you think of the new idea of ​​Microsoft?

…..

Via: Game Rant Source: Microsoft Ignite 2021, Microsoft