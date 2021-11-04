Milan draws with Porto and reaches their fourth game without a win in the Champions League | Champions League

Milan still doesn’t win in the Champions League. After losing three straight matches, the Italian team drew 1-1 with Porto, this Wednesday, at the San Siro. In the first half, the Portuguese team offered much more danger, and opened the scoring early on, at six minutes, with attacking midfielder Luis Díaz. In the second stage, Pioli’s team even came back better, but the tie came from an own goal by Mbemba, at 16.
With the result, Milan won its first point in the competition and remained at the bottom of the group. Porto reached five points and, momentarily, occupies the second place. The position is threatened by Atletico Madrid, third placed, which faces Liverpool on Wednesday, and may return to the vice-leadership in case of victory.
+ Check out the full Champions League table
Milan draw with Porto and reach their fourth game without a win in the Champions League — Photo: Piero Cruciatti / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP
Milan draw with Porto and reach their fourth game without a win in the Champions League — Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP