Minisforum launches new mini PC with AMD 4700S, Radeon RX 550 GPU and 16 GB of RAM; see the price

The AMD 4700S is a kit that solders an 8-core, 16-thread processor built with the Zen 2 architecture at 7 nanometers. The chip has a maximum clock speed of 4.0 GHz and uses 512 KB in L1 cache; 4 MB in L2 cache; and 8MB in L3 cache.

Contributing to the graphics performance of this PC is a video card AMD Radeon RX 550 operating at clocks of up to 1.18 GHz with maximum performance of 1.2 TFLOPs and 4 GB of GDDR5 VRAM. The card offers an HDMI 1.4 input to support 4K content.

The model’s cabinet is 20.5 cm long, 19.2 cm wide and 8.6 cm high. There are several connection interfaces that include one Ethernet port, one DVI-D port, three 2nd generation USB 3.2 ports, one 1st generation USB 3.2 port, four USB 2.0 ports, and microphone inputs and audio output.