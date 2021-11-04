Minneapolis voters reject dismantling police

Voters in the US city of Minneapolis decided yesterday not to replace the police force with a new department that would have taken a holistic approach to crime eighteen months after George Floyd’s murder in the city sparked global protests for racial justice.

Adding up data from all constituencies, more than 56 percent of voters rejected a referendum that asked residents whether they wanted to create a new Public Security Department in place of the police department.

Leili Fatehi, campaign manager for All of Mpls, who opposed the dismantling of the police department, said voters had given clear authority to push forward reforms within the structure of the corporation.

She said that neither side of the consultation is satisfied with the state of policing in the city, but they disagree on how best to effect change.

“What we want to see happen next is for Minneapolis residents to come together to demand that the next mayor and city council roll up their sleeves and do this hard work without delay,” said Fatehi.

Minneapolis was thrown at the center of the racial justice debate in the country in May 2020, when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt over the neck of Floyd, a black man, for more than nine minutes, choking him to death.

In June, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison, and three other officers accused of involvement in Floyd’s death will go on trial in March.

(Additional reporting by Nicole Neri in Minneapolis)