More than 100 country leaders, including Brazil, promise to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW – More than 100 world leaders pledged this Monday to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, with the support of $19 billion in public and private funds that will be invested in protecting and restoring forests .

The joint communiqué of the COP26 negotiations in Glasgow was supported by leaders from countries including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which collectively represent 85% of the planet’s forests.

The leaders’ Glasgow Declaration on the use of forests and land will cover forests totaling more than 33 million square kilometres, according to a statement by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, on behalf of the leaders.

“We will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as the conqueror of nature, and instead, we become its guardians,” said Johnson, who called the agreement unprecedented.

A number of additional government and private initiatives were launched on Monday to help achieve the goal, including billions pledged to indigenous forest guardians and sustainable agriculture initiatives.

Forests absorb about 30% of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the non-governmental organization World Resource Institute (WRI). Forests capture emissions from the atmosphere and prevent them from causing climate warming.

Still, natural climate protection is fast disappearing. The planet lost 258,000 square kilometers of forest in 2020, according to WRI’s deforestation tracking initiative, Global Forest Watch. The area is larger than the UK.

