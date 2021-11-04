Moro calls for fiscal responsibility and criticizes higher interest rates and fuels

In a publication on social networks, a former judge and former minister spoke about the country’s economic situation; magistrate listed as possible presidential candidate in 2022 elections

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies Former judge also commented on the increase in Brazil Aid



Former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro positioned itself against the possible hole in the spending ceiling. Using his Twitter profile, Moro praised a possible increase in Brazil Aid, an income distribution program that will replace Bolsa Família. However, the former magistrate said that breaking the spending ceiling and raising interest rates and inflation “is terrible”. “Increasing Auxílio Brasil and Bolsa Familia is great. Breaking the spending ceiling, increasing interest rates and inflation, defaulting on teachers, all of this is terrible. It is necessary to have fiscal responsibility”, stated Moro in his publication. Next to the text, there were two photos that showed the price of fuels with values ​​above R$ 7.00. With the affiliation to the We can right, the former minister begins to figure as one of the main candidates of the so-called third way in the 2022 elections.