Mosquito becomes the most used reserve by Sylvinho in recent games and tries to regain a spot at Corinthians | corinthians

From the technical reference of the team in the first round to the 12th player of Sylvinho in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. This is Gustavo Mosquito’s championship for Corinthians in 2021.

Before the absolute titleholder, the player lost his place among the 11 with the arrival of the most famous reinforcements. The last time he started a game for Timão was on September 12, in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO.

Since then, he has been a reserve in nine consecutive matches, entering all of them. He scored a goal in the period, in a 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino (see the video above).

In the last ten games of Timon, Mosquito was the player who left the bench the most. Behind him, Adson and Jô appeared, with five substitutions each. Luan, with four, comes next.

The good performance of the striker in the second half of the game against Chapecoense, when he changed the rhythm of the team on the right side, could open the way for the maintenance against Fortaleza, Saturday, at 17h, at Neo Química Arena. The definitive entry would move Gabriel Pereira to midfield.

The 24-year-old striker had a very good start to the season and, according to the board, polls that could reach up to 6 million euros (R$ 36.4 million at the time) for 100% of his rights were refused by the club, that bet on its maintenance for good results in the year. President Duílio Monteiro Alves believes he can gain even more with a transfer.

Gustavo is going through the steps to get an Italian passport, which should take place at the end of the year. Thus, it will be more valued in the European market. He has a contract valid until the end of 2023.

Soon, the player will receive a bonus of R$4 million from the board. The first payout will only happen when he has reached 60 matches with at least 45 minutes played. Of the 77 games that Mosquito has played for Corinthians, he has played 51 of them for at least 45 minutes.