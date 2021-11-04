Mother sentenced to life in prison for killing five of her children in Germany | World

A 28-year-old German woman was sentenced to life in prison, on Thursday (4), for killing five of her children, aged between one and eight years, a tragedy that shocked the country.

The court in Wuppertal (west) recognized the “aggravating circumstances” and imposed the most severe sentence in Germany, making it impossible for her to be released for at least the next 15 years.

The judge supported the prosecution’s thesis, according to which the accused, Christiane K., had killed her children, basically, out of “disappointment, anger and despair”. Her world came crashing down after discovering a photo of her husband – from whom she had been separated for a year – with his new partner.

“His life changed profoundly at that time,” said the president of the court, Jochen Koetter, adding that the defendant could not bear it and wanted to punish her ex-husband.

Her eldest son, then 11 years old, escaped the fate of his sisters and brothers.

The accused was silent throughout the trial. She had already declared her innocence, claiming that a masked man had broken into her apartment and killed her children. No evidence was found to support this version.

Despite signs of narcissism and behavioral disorder diagnosed before the events, she was held fully responsible for her actions. The defense asked that its client be admitted to a psychiatric center.

According to the prosecution’s minutes, the drama began on September 3, 2020, in Solingen, near Wuppertal.

The woman drugged her children’s drink during breakfast to put them to sleep. Then he prepared a bath. He awakened the children and took one after the other to the bathroom, where he choked or strangled them.

After that, she wrapped them in a towel and put herself on the bed, where the lifeless bodies of three girls aged one, two and three, and two boys, aged six and eight, were found.

That same day, this mother threw herself in front of a train at the station in the neighboring city of Dusseldorf, but survived the suicide attempt.