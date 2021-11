Regarding the political future, Mourão declared that he should even run for the Senate in 2022.| Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

The vice president of the Republic, General Hamilton Mourão, stated that it would be important for Brazil to have a third way candidacy in next year’s elections, but emphasized that, currently, those who “excite the masses” are President Jair Bolsonaro and the former -President Lula.

“It is important that we are not just between our candidacy, which is President Bolsonaro, and that of former President Lula. Now, about Moro, we have to see if he will have the strength, because there are other names that are out there”, citing the former Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria. The statements were made during an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

Mourão evaluated the former judge as a strong name in the race for the presidency and that pleases the part of the population that sees the fight against corruption as an important flag.

In the publication, Mourão also stated that his relationship with Bolsonaro is very good and that he would never run against him in an eventual presidential candidacy: “It would not be ethical on my part”, he said. Regarding the political future, the vice president declared that he should even run for the Senate in 2022 for Rio de Janeiro or Rio Grande do Sul, but that there is still no definitive decision.