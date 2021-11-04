MS is the second state with the highest number of cases of oral cancer – Cities

It is estimated that in 2021, Mato Grosso do Sul will register at least 220 cases of the disease

Screening during D-Day held in the Capital in 2018 (Photo: Archive)

Oral cancer annually affects thousands of people in the country. Data from Inca (National Cancer Institute) show that Mato Grosso do Sul is the second state with the highest incidence of the disease in the Midwest region, just behind Goiás.

The disease can affect several anatomical structures such as: lips, gums, cheeks, roof of the mouth, tongue (especially the edges), oropharynx and the region under the tongue. The main symptoms are the appearance of wounds, which do not heal within 15 days, whitish or reddened spots on the lips, difficulty speaking, chewing or swallowing, among others.

According to the institute, it is estimated that in 2021 will be registered at least 220 new cases of cancer of the oral cavity in MS, with 80 of them only in Campo Grande and 170 cases diagnosed in men.

With this, the Regional Council of Dentistry holds this Friday (5) the D-Day of the campaign to prevent oral cancer. The event will be held at Praça Ary Coelho, from 8 am to 4 pm with screening for oral lesions and guidance to the population.