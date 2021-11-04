Multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents is extended until the 30th

The National Multivaccination Campaign, which ended on October 29, was extended by the Ministry of Health until November 30, due to low demand throughout the country. The campaign is aimed at children and adolescents aged 0 to under 15 years (14 years, 11 months and 29 days) and aims to expand access to immunization agents that are part of the national calendar for this audience and update their vaccination status, avoiding back of diseases that have already been eradicated.

The Immunization Manager of Maceió, Eunice Amorim, calls the attention of parents so that they go to health facilities with their children to update the books and ensure immunization. “It is important that parents pay attention to the deadlines set on their children’s vaccination cards. Due to the pandemic, the vaccination coverage of this public was reduced in Maceió and this behavior may result in the return of diseases that have already been eradicated in our country, such as measles and infantile paralysis”, he warns.

Eunice recalls that the calendar vaccines are available in the vaccine rooms of all health units, with the exception of the BGC, which has a specific calendar. “Vaccines for children and adolescents are available at all health units, except for the BCG vaccine, which is only available at reference units. This strategy was adopted to reduce the loss of doses due to expiration after opening the bottle”, completes the manager.

Vaccines available – The vaccines BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hepatitis B), Pneumococcal 10-valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugate) vaccines are available at health units VOP (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine), Yellow Fever, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), DTP (Triple Bacterial), Chickenpox and Quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

Adolescents, specifically, should receive the HPV, dT (dual adult), Triple viral, Hepatitis B, dTpa and Meningococcal ACWY (conjugate) vaccines, following the marking that has not yet been updated in the vaccination booklet. Check out the vaccination schedules for children and teenagers.

People with Covid-19 symptoms should wait – If children and adolescents present with flu-like illness or symptoms compatible with Covid-19, vaccination should be postponed until the symptoms disappear, with a minimum isolation time of 14 days from the onset of symptoms. People exposed to others who have a confirmed diagnosis for Covid-19 should also be given a 14-day break.